16 Ekim 2020, Cuma
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Ermenistan ordusunda firarlar başladı! Askerler korkudan kaçıyor

Ermenistan ordusunda firarlar başladı! Askerler korkudan kaçıyor

Azerbaycan Savunma Bakanlığı yaptığı açıklamada, Ermenistan'ın işgal altındaki Azerbaycan topraklarına ateşkes anlaşmasına rağmen yaptığı saldırıların bilançosunu açıkladı.

Giriş Tarihi: 16.10.2020 09:57 Güncelleme Tarihi: 16.10.2020 10:07
  • 1
  • 16
Ermenistan ordusunda firarlar başladı! Askerler korkudan kaçıyor

Bakanlık, Ermenistan'a ait 2 uçaksavar silahı ve mühimmat yüklü sekiz aracın imha edildiğini ve Ermenistan ordusunun 18'inci motorlu piyade tümeninde kitlesel firar olduğunu belirtti.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 16
Ermenistan ordusunda firarlar başladı! Askerler korkudan kaçıyor

Azerbaycan Ordusu'nun sivilleri korumak için yürüttüğü askeri operasyonlar neticesinde son iki günde cephenin farklı yönlerinde 2 adet T-72 tankı, 1 adet BM-21 "Grad" YARS, 5 adet D-30 obüs, 2 adet ZSU-23-4 Shilka uçaksavar silahları ve mühimmat yüklü sekiz araç imha edildi.

  • 3
  • 16
Ermenistan ordusunda firarlar başladı! Askerler korkudan kaçıyor

PARALI ASKERLER SAVAŞMAYI REDDİYOR, ORDUDAN FİRARLAR VAR
Azerbaycan Savunma Bakanlığı, Ermenistan Silahlı Kuvvetlerinin 18'inci motorlu piyade tümeninden askerler arasında kitlesel firar kaydedildi.

  • 4
  • 16
Ermenistan ordusunda firarlar başladı! Askerler korkudan kaçıyor

Firarları önlemek isteyen Ermenistan, Gorus ve Turşsu kentlerinin yollarında askeri polis görevlendirdi.

  • 5
  • 16
Ermenistan ordusunda firarlar başladı! Askerler korkudan kaçıyor

Bakanlık tarafından elde edilen istihbarat bilgisine göre Dağlık Karabağ'a Ermenistan adına savaşmaya gelen paralı askerlerin bir kısmının savaşmayı reddettiği öğrenildi.