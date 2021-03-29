29 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Son dakika: Türkiye'nin "mavi boncuğu" Şırnak! Mavi kalmayı nasıl başardı?

Son dakika haberi... Türkiye koronavirüs haritasında tek mavi yer Şırnak oldu. Peki Şırnak nasıl başardı? Ayrıntıları A Haber muhabiri Ahmet Çelik aktardı.
