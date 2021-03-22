22 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Son dakika: İstanbul'da günde 5 bin 700 vaka! Son durum ne? Canlı yayında anlattı

Giriş: 22.03.2021 12:31
Son dakika haberi... İstanbul'da vaka sayısı arttı. Rakam her 100 bin kişi de 251,12 olarak güncellendi. Son durumu A Haber muhabiri Çağdaş Evren Şenlik aktardı.
