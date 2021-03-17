17 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Şehirde ayı paniği! Böyle kovaladı

Şehirde ayı paniği! Böyle kovaladı

İHA
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 17.03.2021 17:22
Güncelleme:17.03.2021 17:30
Rusya'da şehre inen büyük bir ayı paniğe neden olurken, ayının kent sakinlerinden birini kovaladığı ve seyir halindeki bir otobüsün çarpmasından kıl payıyla kurtulduğu anlar saniye saniye kaydedildi.
Şehirde ayı paniği! Böyle kovaladı ŞEHİRDE AYI PANİĞİ! BÖYLE KOVALADI
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Şehirde ayı paniği! Böyle kovaladı
Şehirde ayı paniği! Böyle kovaladı
87 model aracı modifiye etti! Zıplayarak...
87 model aracı modifiye etti! Zıplayarak...
Saniyelerle kurtuldu
Saniyelerle kurtuldu
Dehşet saniye saniye kamerada!
Dehşet saniye saniye kamerada!
Facianon arkasında Bitcoin mi var?
Facianon arkasında Bitcoin mi var?
İlk ölümün yıl dönümü
İlk ölümün yıl dönümü
Dünya Yaren Leylek'i izliyor
Dünya Yaren Leylek'i izliyor
Düğünlerde halaylar hayal oldu
Düğünlerde halaylar hayal oldu
Pos cihazı ve çek-senet tefecilerine operasyon!
Pos cihazı ve çek-senet tefecilerine operasyon!
Karşıyaka'da imar isyanı
Karşıyaka'da imar isyanı
Diyarbakır annelerinin hikayesi film oluyor
Diyarbakır annelerinin hikayesi film oluyor
Bodrum sahillerinde katliam iddiası
Bodrum sahillerinde katliam iddiası
Daha Fazla Video Göster