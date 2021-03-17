17 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Şehirde ayı paniği! Böyle kovaladı

Şehirde ayı paniği! Böyle kovaladı

Rusya'da şehre inen büyük bir ayı paniğe neden olurken, ayının kent sakinlerinden birini kovaladığı ve seyir halindeki bir otobüsün çarpmasından kıl payıyla kurtulduğu anlar saniye saniye kaydedildi.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 17.03.2021 17:28 Güncelleme Tarihi: 17.03.2021 17:31
  • 1
  • 212
Şehirde ayı paniği! Böyle kovaladı

Rusya'nın Tümen Bölgesi'ne bağlı Nijnevartovsk şehrinde bir ayı, şehrin içinden geçen yola indi. Dağdan indiği düşünülen ayı, kentin sokaklarında dolaşmaya başladı. Sabah saatlerinde işlerine gitmek üzere yola çıkanlar, karşılarında ayıyı görünce tedirgin olurken, ayı da sokaklar kalabalıklaştıkça öfkelenerek etrafta koşuşturdu.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 212
Şehirde ayı paniği! Böyle kovaladı

İnsanların panik halinde kaçmaya başlaması üzerine ayı, kaçışan insanları kovalamaya başladı. Ayının kaçan bir kişiyi kovaladığı anlar çevrede bulunan kent sakinleri tarafından saniye saniye kaydedildi.

  • 3
  • 212
Şehirde ayı paniği! Böyle kovaladı

TRAFİĞİ BİRBİRİNE KATTI

Araçlar seyir halindeyken yola fırlayan ayı, trafiği de birbirine kattı. Ayının önüne atladığı bir yolcu otobüsünün şoförü ani fren yaparak durmayı başardı. Otobüsün çarpmasından kıl payıyla kurtulan ayı sokaklarda dolaşmaya devam etti.

  • 4
  • 212
Şehirde ayı paniği! Böyle kovaladı

Bölgeye gönderilen ekiplerin, ayıyı uyuşturucu iğne ile uyutarak, hayvanat bahçesine götürüldüğü aktarıldı. Doğal yaşam alanından uzaklaşarak kent merkezine inen ayının yiyecek ararken yolunu kaybettiği düşünülüyor.

HABERİN VİDEOSUNU İZLEMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN

  • 5
  • 212
Şehirde ayı paniği! Böyle kovaladı

Oldukça bakımsız bir hayvanat bahçesinde çekilen görüntülerde ayının bir adama saldırdığı ve adeta canlı canlı yediği görünüyor. YouTube'da 18 uyarısı ile yayınlanan videoda şoke etkisi yaratıyor.