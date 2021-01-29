29 Ocak 2021, Cuma
Pet şişelerdeki ölümcül tehlike! Uzman isim A Haber'de uyardı

Giriş: 29.01.2021 20:20
Güncelleme:29.01.2021 20:20
Gün içerisinde sıklıkla kullandığımız pet şişeler insan sağlığını tehdit ediyor. Plaştik şişedeki suyla birlikte vücudumuza birçok kanserojen madde giriyor. Uzmanlarsa uyarıyor plastikten uzak durun!
Pet şişelerdeki ölümcül tehlike!
