15 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları İstanbul Göztepe'de "ölüm" atlayışı! Yürümemek için bariyerlerden atlıyorlar

İstanbul Göztepe'de "ölüm" atlayışı! Yürümemek için bariyerlerden atlıyorlar

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 15.03.2021 20:47
Güncelleme:15.03.2021 20:55
İstanbul Göztepe'deki bir yoldan karşıya geçmek isteyenler kazaya davetiye çıkarıyor. Gencinden yaşlısına birçok kişi, 80 metre daha yürümek yerine bariyerlerin üzerinden atlıyor. İşte vatandaşların ölümle burun buruna geldiği o anlar…
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
İstanbul'da ölüm atlayışı!
İstanbul'da "ölüm" atlayışı!
Son dakika: İstanbul Gaziosmanpaşa'da bir binada patlama
Son dakika: İstanbul Gaziosmanpaşa'da bir binada patlama
Bir şehri yıkan ölüm!
Bir şehri yıkan ölüm!
Melek İpek hakkında flaş gelişme!
Melek İpek hakkında flaş gelişme!
Kısıtlamalar yeniden gelecek mi?
Kısıtlamalar yeniden gelecek mi?
Hamsi tezgahta ne kadar?
Hamsi tezgahta ne kadar?
Sözleşmeli öğretmenler için başvurular başladı
Sözleşmeli öğretmenler için başvurular başladı
3 milyona yakın insan engelli oldu
3 milyona yakın insan engelli oldu
Otoparkta yeni dönem
Otoparkta yeni dönem
Dehşet! Dakikalar içinde suya gömüldü
Dehşet! Dakikalar içinde suya gömüldü
104 yaşında! Sırrını A Haber'e anlattı
104 yaşında! Sırrını A Haber'e anlattı
Patates kamyonunda geçen hayat
Patates kamyonunda geçen hayat
Daha Fazla Video Göster