Videolar Yaşam Videoları Cumhuriyet Savcısı Özlem Salkım yaşamını yitirdi

Cumhuriyet Savcısı Özlem Salkım yaşamını yitirdi

A Haber
Giriş: 28.03.2021 14:26
Güncelleme:28.03.2021 14:30
Son dakika haberi... Yozgat'ta doğum günü kutlaması yaptığı evinde başından vurularak ağır yaralanan Cumhuriyet Savcısı Özlem Salkım, 3 gün süren yaşam mücadelesini kaybetti.
