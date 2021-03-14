14 Mart 2021, Pazar
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Ayamama deresi karardı! Marmara denizi ölüyor

Ayamama deresi karardı! Marmara denizi ölüyor

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 14.03.2021 13:43
Güncelleme:14.03.2021 15:50
İSKİ'ye bağlı Ataköy İleri Biyolojik Atıksu Arıtma Tesisi'nden Ayamama Deresi'ne deşarj işlemi yapıldı. Deşarj sırasında kararan dere, denize döküldü. A Haber Muhabiri Tuğba Kezer detayları aktardı.

A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN

Çeteye baskın! Lüks araçlar...
Çeteye baskın! Lüks araçlar...
Marmara denizi ölüyor
Marmara denizi ölüyor
Şırnak'ın çevresi yatırımlarla değişti
Şırnak'ın çevresi yatırımlarla değişti
Gençlerin şüphesi cinsel istismarı ortaya çıkardı
Gençlerin şüphesi cinsel istismarı ortaya çıkardı
Kısıtlamalar geri gelecek mi?
Kısıtlamalar geri gelecek mi?
İzmir'de Ata'ya büyük saygısızlık!
İzmir'de Ata'ya büyük saygısızlık!
Sağlık ordusunun virüsle mücadelesi
Sağlık ordusunun virüsle mücadelesi
Yağmurdan kaçarken dehşeti yaşadılar!
Yağmurdan kaçarken dehşeti yaşadılar!
Fedakar sağlık ordusu
Fedakar sağlık ordusu
Bu ilçede fırınlar kapalı!
Bu ilçede fırınlar kapalı!
Beyoğlu'nda eğlence mekanına koronavirüs baskını
Beyoğlu'nda eğlence mekanına koronavirüs baskını
12 tünelli proje 2023 yılında bitecek
12 tünelli proje 2023 yılında bitecek
Daha Fazla Video Göster