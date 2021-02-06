06 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi
Aşık Veysel'in bağlamasına gözü gibi bakıyor! 100 bin doları reddetti

Giriş: 06.02.2021 11:03
Güncelleme:06.02.2021 11:14
Sivas'ta bağlama imalatı yapan Şentürk İyidoğan Aşık Veysel'in 107 yıllık bağlamasına gözü gibi bakıyor. Öyle ki bağlama için teklif edilen 100 bin doları bile reddetti.

