Videolar Gündem Videoları Son dakika: Suikastçı Murat Köse'nin eşi Dilek Köse'yi de FETÖ sızdırmış

Giriş: 22.03.2021 11:27
Güncelleme:22.03.2021 11:44
Başkan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'a yönelik suikast timinde yer alan eski bordo bereli üsteğmen Murat Köse'nin eşi Dilek Köse'nin de Fetullahçı Terör Örgütü tarafından orduya sızdırılan isimlerden olduğu ortaya çıktı. Ayrıntıları A Haber muhabiri Ece Altuğ aktardı.
Türkiye günlerce konuştu! Eşiyle birlikte... TÜRKİYE GÜNLERCE KONUŞTU! EŞİYLE BİRLİKTE...
Suikastçının eşini de FETÖ sızdırmış
