23 Mart 2021, Salı
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Gündem Videoları Son dakika: Brüksel'de NATO zirvesi

Son dakika: Brüksel'de NATO zirvesi

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 23.03.2021 14:05
Güncelleme:23.03.2021 14:21
NATO ülkeleri Dışişleri Bakanları bir yılı aşkın bir süre sonra ilk kez yüz yüze bir toplantıda Brüksel'de bir araya geldi. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Fatih Özyar aktardı.
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Uzaktan eğitim kalıcı hale geliyor
Uzaktan eğitim kalıcı hale geliyor
AB'den Türkiye açıklaması
AB'den Türkiye açıklaması
Brüksel'de NATO zirvesi
Brüksel'de NATO zirvesi
Son haftada vakaların en çok arttığı iller
Son haftada vakaların en çok arttığı iller
Kabine değişikliği olacak mı?
Kabine değişikliği olacak mı?
İsrail'de neden erken seçim kararı alındı?
İsrail'de neden erken seçim kararı alındı?
AYM'den flaş Kavala kararı! Gerekçesini tamamladı
AYM'den flaş Kavala kararı! Gerekçesini tamamladı
İçişleri Bakanı Süleyman Soylu'dan kadına şiddet mesajı
İçişleri Bakanı Süleyman Soylu'dan kadına şiddet mesajı
İl Sağlık Müdürü uyardı
İl Sağlık Müdürü uyardı
Canan Kaftancıoğlu tutuklanacak mı?
Canan Kaftancıoğlu tutuklanacak mı?
Spekülasyon yapanlara sert tepki
Spekülasyon yapanlara sert tepki
Türkiye'ye özgü mutant var mı?
Türkiye'ye özgü mutant var mı?
Daha Fazla Video Göster