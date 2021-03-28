28 Mart 2021, Pazar
Videolar Gündem Videoları PKK'nın vahşeti 27 yıl sonra ortaya çıktı

PKK'nın vahşeti 27 yıl sonra ortaya çıktı

Giriş: 28.03.2021 14:16
Güncelleme:28.03.2021 15:27
Talat Minaz, 1993 yılında Siirt'te 14 yaşındayken terör örgütü tarafından kaçırılıp dağa çıkarıldı. 5 ay sonra örgütün elinden kaçmayı başardı. Ancak teröristler intikam olsun diye babasını katletti. 27 yıl sonra bulunan kemikler adli tıp kurumuna gönderildi.
27 yıllık vahşet kazı sonrası ortaya çıktı 27 YILLIK VAHŞET KAZI SONRASI ORTAYA ÇIKTI
