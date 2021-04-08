08 Nisan 2021, Perşembe
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Gündem Videoları Perde Arkası - Kanal İstanbul projesi neden önemli?

Perde Arkası - Kanal İstanbul projesi neden önemli?

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 08.04.2021 12:16
Güncelleme:08.04.2021 12:22
Kısa süre önce Süveyş Kanalı'nda karaya oturarak 6 gün boyunca deniz trafiğini durduran gemi, alternatif yol arayışlarını yeniden gündeme taşıdı. Uzmanlar ise konumu ile stratejik bir öneme sahip olan İstanbul'a işaret ediyor. Süveyş kanalına alternatif en uygun rotanın Türkiye'den geçtiği belirtiliyor. Tam da bu sebeple Kanal İstanbul projesinin önemine dikkat çekiliyor.
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Kanal İstanbul projesi neden önemli?
Kanal İstanbul projesi neden önemli?
Terör hedefleri imha ediliyor!
Terör hedefleri imha ediliyor!
Koronavirüs Bilim Kurulu'ndan kritik toplantı!
Koronavirüs Bilim Kurulu'ndan kritik toplantı!
Karadeniz'de alarmın rengi kırmızı
Karadeniz'de alarmın rengi kırmızı
Bakan Çavuşoğlu'ndan AB ziyaretindeki protokol tartışmasıyla ilgili açıklama
Bakan Çavuşoğlu'ndan AB ziyaretindeki protokol tartışmasıyla ilgili açıklama
ANFA'da bir yolsuzluk soruşturması daha
ANFA'da bir yolsuzluk soruşturması daha
Erdoğdu’ya sert tepki: Acizlik ve ahmaklık
Erdoğdu’ya sert tepki: Acizlik ve ahmaklık
Fransız medyası Başkan Erdoğan'ı hedef aldı
Fransız medyası Başkan Erdoğan'ı hedef aldı
Kritik kanun teklifi TBMM'de kabul edildi
Kritik kanun teklifi TBMM'de kabul edildi
Yusuf'a AK Parti'de önemli görev!
Yusuf'a AK Parti'de önemli görev!
Konya'da askeri eğitim uçağının düşme anına ait görüntü ortaya çıktı!
Konya'da askeri eğitim uçağının düşme anına ait görüntü ortaya çıktı!
AK Parti'de yeni dönem başlıyor!
AK Parti'de yeni dönem başlıyor!
Daha Fazla Video Göster