Nuh'un Gemisi Ağrı'da mı, Şırnak'ta mı? Belediye Başkanları Savcı Sayan ve Mehmet Yarka A Haber'de

Nuh'un Gemisi Ağrı'da mı, Şırnak'ta mı? Belediye Başkanları Savcı Sayan ve Mehmet Yarka A Haber’de

Giriş: 13.03.2021 14:42
Güncelleme:13.03.2021 14:47
Ağrı Belediye Başkanı Savcı Sayan ve Şırnak Belediye Başkanı Mehmet Yarka arasında tatlı bir atışma yaşandı. Tartışmanın konusu ise Nuh'un Gemisi'nin iki kentten hangisinde olduğuydu. Savcı Sayan ve Mehmet Yarka A Haber’de açıklamalarda bulundular.

Nuh'un Gemisi Ağrı'da mı, Şırnak'ta mı?
