Mart ayında teröre büyük darbe vuruldu! A Haber canlı yayınında tek tek anlattı

Mart ayında teröre büyük darbe vuruldu! A Haber canlı yayınında tek tek anlattı

Giriş: 06.04.2021 12:01
Güncelleme:06.04.2021 12:16
Mart ayında terör örgütü PKK'ya ağır darbe vuruldu sadece 1 ayda 86 PKK'lı terörist etkisiz hale getirildi. Bugün ise 9 teröristin etkisiz hale getirildiği duyuruldu. A Haber muhabiri Mert Hacıalioğlu detayları canlı yayında anlattı.
Teröre büyük darbe
Son dakika: MHP lideri Devlet Bahçeli'den grup toplantısında önemli açıklamalar
Türkiye’ye 15 büyük saldırının şifreleri
Emekli amirallere kritik sorular
Ankara'da Vadi operasyonu
Sızma girişimindeki teröristlere ağır darbe!
AB'den Türkiye'ye kritik ziyaret
4 ilde şafak vakti uyuşturucu operasyonu
İstanbul'da PKK/KCK operasyonu
Ankara'da FETÖ operasyonu
Boğuldu dediler PKK kampından çıktı
Emekli amirallerin bildirisiyle erken seçim mi hedeflendi?
