İzmir Torbalı'da çevre katliamı

İzmir’in Torbalı ilçesinde ormanlık alanın yakınına çöp ve moloz bırakıldı. Doğaya bırakılan çöpler tehlike saçıyor. Yanan atıklar hem insan sağlığını hem de çevreyi tehdit ediyor. CHP'li İzmir Torbalı Belediye Başkanı Ramazan İsmail Uygur'a vatandaşlardan tepki geldi. İşte A Haber’in özel haberi…
