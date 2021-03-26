Harp okulları yönetmeliğinde değişiklik

26 Mart 2021, Cuma
Giriş: 26.03.2021 13:19
Güncelleme:26.03.2021 13:36
Milli Savunma Bakanlığından harp okulları yönetmeliği değişikliği ile ilgili açıklama geldi. Somut suçta ve cezada kanunilik ilkesini gözeten giriş koşulları getirildi. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Mert Hacıalioğlu aktardı.
