A Haber'i RTÜK'e şikayet eden HDP'ye ret!

Giriş: 24.03.2021 08:49
Güncelleme:24.03.2021 08:55
A Haber'i Radyo ve Televizyon Üst Kurulu'na şikayet eden HDP aradığını bulamadı. Üst kurul, partiye verdiği yanıtta "yayınların basın özgürlüğü kapsamında" olduğunu iletti.
RTÜK HDP’ye Hayır dedi! RTÜK HDP'YE "HAYIR" DEDİ!
