Videolar Gündem Videoları A Haber Türkiye'yi yasa boğaz kaza sonrası gözlerin çevrildiği Cougar tipi helikopterleri görüntüledi

A Haber Türkiye'yi yasa boğaz kaza sonrası gözlerin çevrildiği Cougar tipi helikopterleri görüntüledi

A Haber
Giriş: 05.03.2021 17:07
Güncelleme:05.03.2021 17:12
Bitlis'te Cougar tipi helikopterin düşmesi sonucu 11 asker şehit oldu. Bu helikopterler operasyonlarda yoğun şekilde kullanılıyor. A Haber Yurt Haberler-İstihbarat Haber Müdürü Kerim Ulak, düşen Cougar tipi helikopterin aynı modeline 2019'da Siirt'te haber çekimi sırasında binmişti. İşte Türkiye'yi yasa boğan Cougar tip o helikopter...

Cougar helikopterin özellikleri neler? COUGAR HELİKOPTERİN ÖZELLİKLERİ NELER?

