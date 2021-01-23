23 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi
Kırmızı ette dikkat çeken fiyat farkı! İstanbul’da ilçeden ilçeye neden farklı?

Giriş: 23.01.2021 09:58
Güncelleme:23.01.2021 09:58
Kırmızı et ve kıymanın fiyatı, hemen hemen her ilçede farklılık gösteriyor. A Haber muhabiri Melis Coşan sokağa çıktı. İlçe ilçe gezerek fiyatları araştırdı. Farka neden olan etmenleri gün yüzüne çıkardı.

