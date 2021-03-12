12 Mart 2021, Cuma
Videolar Ekonomi Videoları E-ticarette sıkı denetim! O sitelere erişim engellenecek

E-ticarette sıkı denetim! O sitelere erişim engellenecek

Giriş: 12.03.2021 14:41
Güncelleme:12.03.2021 15:25
E-ticaret üzerinden ürün satanlar sıkı denetim geliyor. Tüketiciyi mağdur eden sitelere para cezası verilecek. Standart dışı ürün satan sitelere erişim engellenecek? A Haber muhabiri Rüya Akkuş detayları aktardı. Elektronik Ticaret İşletmecileri Derneği Başkan Yardımcısı Hakan Çevikoğlu ayrıntıları anlattı.
