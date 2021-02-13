13 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi
Son dakika: Çatalca'da korku dolu anlar! Seyir halindeyken aniden alev aldı

Son dakika haberi... Çatalca'da TEM Otoyolu'nda seyir halindeyken aniden alev alan otomobil yandı. Otomobil yangını olay yerindeki güvenlik kamerasına yansıdı.

DHA
Giriş Tarihi: 13.02.2021 06:30
Çatalca'da TEM Otoyolu'nda bir otomobil seyir halindeyken aniden yanmaya başladı.

Otomobilin yanmaya başladığını gören sürücü aracı yol kenarına çekerek itfaiyeye haber verdi. İhbar sonrası olay yerine Çatalca itfaiye ekipleri sevk edildi. İtfaiye ekipleri, alev alev yanan otomobile müdahale ederek, yangını söndürdü. Yangın sonucu otomobil kullanılamaz hale geldi.

YANGIN, GÜVENLİK KAMERASINDA
Öte yandan, otomobilin yandığı anlar olay yerindeki güvenlik kamerasında yansıdı. Görüntülerde, otomobilin alev alev yandığı anlar görülüyor. Yoldan geçen sürücüler, herhangi bir kaza yaşanmaması için diğer araçları yönlendirirken daha sonra itfaiye olay yerine geliyor.

