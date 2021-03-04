Son dakika: Başkan Erdoğan bizzat açacak! Hasankeyf-2 Köprüsü'nde büyük heyecan

04 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Batman'da, Türkiye'nin vizyon projelerinden olan Prof. Dr. Veysel Eroğlu Barajı'nın yapılmasıyla su altında kalan eski köprünün yerine inşa edilen Hasankeyf-2 Köprüsü açılışa hazırlanıyor.

Giriş Tarihi: 04.03.2021 14:08 Güncelleme Tarihi: 04.03.2021 14:08
Hasankeyf Kaymakamı Şenol Öztürk, AA muhabirine, Hasankeyf-2 Köprüsü'nün ülke ve özellikle Hasankeyf için önemli bir proje olduğunu söyledi.

Prof. Dr. Veysel Eroğlu Barajı'nın devreye alınmasıyla önceki köprünün sular altında kaldığını anımsatan Öztürk, 2019 yılında köprünün tek taraflı açıldığını ve ikinci bölümünün de önceki günlerde faaliyete geçtiğini belirtti.

Hasankeyf-2 Köprüsü'nün açılışının yarın video konferans yöntemiyle katılacak Cumhurbaşkanı Recep Tayyip Erdoğan tarafından gerçekleştirileceğini bildiren Öztürk, ilçenin Mardin ve Batman güzergahında bir geçiş noktası üzerinde olduğunu, projeyle Batman, Mardin ve Habur Sınır Kapısı arasında bağlantı sağlandığını anlattı.

Köprünün 1001 metre uzunluğunda, 90 metre yüksekliğinde inşa edildiğini ve Türkiye'nin en uzun köprülerinden biri olduğunu ifade eden Öztürk, "Ülkemize yıllık katkısı zaman ve akaryakıt maliyeti anlamında yaklaşık 29 milyon lira. Köprümüz sadece iki ili birbirine bağlamıyor aynı zamanda Orta Doğu ile olan bağlantıyı da sağlıyor. Çok önemli bir proje. Dolayısıyla ilçemize, ülkemize, özellikle Hasankeyf'e çok büyük değer katacağını düşünüyorum." dedi

