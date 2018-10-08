Sihirbazlar böyle kandırıyorlarmış!

07 Ocak 2021, Perşembe
Şimdiye kadar onlarca şovun hilesini anlatan maskeli sihirbaz, sosyal medyada izlenme rekoru kırıyor. İşte, sahne şovunun ardından, sihirbazlık numarasının sırrını da gösterdiği o anlar...

Giriş Tarihi: 08.10.2018 23:28 Güncelleme Tarihi: 06.01.2021 12:27
  • 1
  • 104
Şimdiye kadar onlarca şovun hilesini anlatan maskeli sihirbaz, sosyal medyada izlenme rekoru kırıyor. İşte, sahne şovunun ardından, sihirbazlık numarasının sırrını da gösterdiği o anlar...

  • 2
  • 104
HAVUZDA YÜRÜME GÖSTERİSİ VE HİLESİ

Sihirbaz, kamera açısını kendi lehine kullanarak havuzda, su üzerinde yürüme gösterisi yaptı. İşte o gösteri ve hilesi...

  • 3
  • 104
  • 4
  • 104
  • 5
  • 104
