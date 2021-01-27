27 Ocak 2021, Çarşamba
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Koronavirüs ilacı bulundu mu | Yeni umut: Yüzde 99 başarı sağlandı

Koronavirüs ilacı bulundu mu | Yeni umut: Yüzde 99 başarı sağlandı

Koronavirüs ilacını kim buldu | İspanyol firmanın geliştirdiği Kovid-19 ilacı hayvanlar üzerinde yüzde 99 başarı sağladı. İlaç firmasının bu başarısı hastalığın tedavisinde yeni bir umut oldu.

AA
Giriş Tarihi: 27.01.2021 11:20
  • 1
  • 10
Koronavirüs ilacı bulundu mu | Yeni umut: Yüzde 99 başarı sağlandı
İspanyol ilaç firması PharmaMar'ın yeni tip koronavirüs (COVID-19) salgınına karşı geliştirdiği ilacın hayvanlar üzerindeki denemesinde yüzde 99 başarı elde edildiği açıklandı.
GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 10
Koronavirüs ilacı bulundu mu | Yeni umut: Yüzde 99 başarı sağlandı
Bilim dergisi Science'da yayımlanan makalede, COVID-19 bulaşan hayvanların, Aplidin (plitidepsin) adlı ilaç verilerek incelendiği belirtildi.
  • 3
  • 10
Koronavirüs ilacı bulundu mu | Yeni umut: Yüzde 99 başarı sağlandı
Makalede, hayvanların akciğerlerindeki COVID-19 virüslerinde söz konusu ilaç sayesinde yüzde 99'luk azalma olduğu kaydedildi.
  • 4
  • 10
Koronavirüs ilacı bulundu mu | Yeni umut: Yüzde 99 başarı sağlandı
Başlangıçta kanser tedavileri için tasarlanan ilacın alınan sonuçlardan sonra klinik denemelerde 3. aşamaya geçeceği ve COVID-19'un tedavisi için klinik çalışmalarının genişletilebileceği ifade edildi.
  • 5
  • 10
Koronavirüs ilacı bulundu mu | Yeni umut: Yüzde 99 başarı sağlandı
İlacın, insan hücrelerinde bulunan eEF1A proteinini bloke ederek çalıştığı ve COVID-19'a karşı antiviral etkisinin olduğu bildirildi. Aplidin ile ilgili yayımlanan makalenin ardından PharmaMar'ın Madrid borsasındaki hisseleri yüzde 21 yükseldi.