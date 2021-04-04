Kabe örtüsünün bakım çalışmaları başladı

04 Nisan 2021, Pazar
Suudi Arabistan İki Kutsal Cami İşleri Genel Başkanlığı tarafından yapılan açıklamada, Ramazan ayının yaklaşması ile Kabe örtüsünün mevsimlik bakım çalışmalarının başladığı bildirildi.

Giriş Tarihi: 04.04.2021 23:47 Güncelleme Tarihi: 04.04.2021 23:50
Suudi Arabistan İki Kutsal Cami İşleri Genel Başkanlığı tarafından yapılan açıklamada, Mekke'de bulunan Kabe'nin örtüsünün mevsimlik bakım çalışmalarının Ramazan ayı öncesinde başladığı belirtildi.

Başkanlık, çalışmanın 5 gün süreceğini ifade ederek, çalışmaya 14 teknisyenin katılacağını belirtti.

Teknisyenlere kalite kontrol, sağlık uzmanı ve iş sağlığı güvenliği biriminin eşlik edeceği açıklandı.

Başkanlık, çalışmanın Covid-19'un yayılmasını engellemek için alınan önlemler doğrultusunda yapılacağını kaydetti.

