İşte 2020'ye damga vuran fotoğraflar!

Zor bir yılı geride bıraktık. 2020 yılına koronavirüs pandemisi damga vurdu. "Yeni normal" kavramı hayatlarımıza girdi. Peki 2020'de neler yaşandı? İşte 2020 yılına damga vuran fotoğraflar...

31.12.2020
Van'ın Bahçesaray ilçesinde üzerine çığ düşen minibüsün bulunduğu bölgede kalanları arama çalışmaları devam ederken, ekiplerin üzerine de çığ düştü. 42 kişinin öldüğü felakette, karlar altında kalan arkadaşının yeleğini alan bir asker, gözyaşlarına hakim olamadı.

Konya'da yeni tip koronavirüs (Kovid-19) tanısı konulan yüzlerce kişinin sağlığına kavuşturulduğu Necmettin Erbakan Üniversitesi Meram Tıp Fakültesi Hastanesinde, bir sağlık çalışanının uzun süredir yüzünde takılı bulunan koruyucu gözlüğünün buğulandığı gözlendi.

Antalya'da kentin en işlek caddelerinde ve parklarında dolaştığı "Örümcek Adam" kostümünü, bu sefer yeni tip koronavirüs (Kovid-19) tedbirleri kapsamında evlerinden çıkamayanlara moral vermek için giyen Burak Soylu, herkesin yardımına koşuyor.

Formula 1 DHL Türkiye Grand Prix'sini, Mercedes takımının Büyük Britanyalı pilotu Lewis Hamilton (sağda) kazandı. Hamilton, kupa töreninde elini göğsüne götürerek selam verdi.

İstanbul'un simgelerinden Ayasofya-i Kebir Cami-i Şerifi'nin 86 yıl aradan sonra ibadete açılması sonrası namazlar kılınmaya başlandı.