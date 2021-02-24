24 Şubat 2021, Çarşamba
Hayvanat bahçesinde kaplana yem oldu! Dehşet dolu anlar saniye saniye kaydedildi

Hayvanat bahçesinde kaplana yem oldu! Dehşet dolu anlar saniye saniye kaydedildi

Seneler önce hayvanat bahçesinde kaydedilen görüntüler sosyal medyada bir kez daha servis edilmeye başlandı. Görüntülerde hayvanat bahçesinde bulunan kaplanların arasına giren adamın paramparça edildiği görülüyor. İşte dehşete düşüren o anlar...

Giriş Tarihi: 24.02.2021 05:43 Güncelleme Tarihi: 24.02.2021 05:45
Hayvanat bahçesinde kaplanların yaşam alanına giren kaplan yaptığı hatanın bedelini canıyla ödedi.

