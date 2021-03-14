14 Mart 2021, Pazar
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Bu yumurtayı görenler şaşırıyor! Tanesi 20 ile 30 lira arası satılıyor

Bu yumurtayı görenler şaşırıyor! Tanesi 20 ile 30 lira arası satılıyor

Son dakika haberine göre; Çorum'un Osmancık ilçesinde yaşayan Ahmet Soluğan'ın çiftliğinde üretilen mavi renkli yumurtaları görenler şaşkınlığını gizleyemiyor.

Giriş Tarihi: 14.03.2021 06:04 Güncelleme Tarihi: 14.03.2021 06:05
  • 1
  • 101
Bu yumurtayı görenler şaşırıyor! Tanesi 20 ile 30 lira arası satılıyor

Koronavirüs nedeniyle Antalya'dan gelerek memleketi Osmancık'a yerleşen Ahmet Soluğan, 100 bin liralık yatırım yaparak köyüne hindi çiftliği kurdu.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 101
Bu yumurtayı görenler şaşırıyor! Tanesi 20 ile 30 lira arası satılıyor

Soluğan'ın çiftliğinde yetiştirdiği Ameraucana cinsi tavuklar ile mavi renkli yumurta elde ediliyor.

  • 3
  • 101
Bu yumurtayı görenler şaşırıyor! Tanesi 20 ile 30 lira arası satılıyor

İlk defa mavi yumurta görenler ise şaşkınlığını gizleyemiyor.

  • 4
  • 101
Bu yumurtayı görenler şaşırıyor! Tanesi 20 ile 30 lira arası satılıyor

Açık mavi renkli kabuğa sahip olan yumurtaların Osmancık'ta pek bilinmediğini belirten Soluğan; "Bu yumurtaların vitamin ve kalori değerleri diğer yumurtalara oranla daha yüksek. Çok faydalı bir yumurta ancak Osmancık'ta pek bileni yok. Biz de pazarlayamıyoruz, kendimiz yiyoruz. Pazarlamış olabilsek tanesi 20 ile 30 lira arası satılıyor" dedi.

  • 5
  • 101
Bu yumurtayı görenler şaşırıyor! Tanesi 20 ile 30 lira arası satılıyor

KÜMESE GİRDİ YERDE YUMURTAYI GÖRÜNCE GÖZLERİNE İNANAMADI!

Kapısının önünde tavuk besleyen bir kişi her sabah rutin olarak yaptığı kümesten yumurta toplama işini yaparken gözlerine inanamadı.