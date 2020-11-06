06 Kasım 2020, Cuma
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri 9 ilden flaş sigara kararı! Yasaklar peş peşe geldi...

9 ilden flaş sigara kararı! Yasaklar peş peşe geldi...

Son dakika haberine göre; Türkiye'de son günlerde artan koronavirüs vaka sayıları sonrası bazı illerde flaş yasaklar geldi. 9 ilden birbiri ardına sigara yasağı kararları geldi.

Giriş Tarihi: 06.11.2020 08:17 Güncelleme Tarihi: 06.11.2020 08:20
  • 1
  • 14
9 ilden flaş sigara kararı! Yasaklar peş peşe geldi...

Türkiye'de son 24 saatte toplam koronavirüs hasta sayısı 386 bin 820 oldu. Hastalarda zatürre oranı yüzde 4.7, ağır hasta sayısı 2 bin 564 oldu. Dün 1714 kişi iyileşti, iyileşen toplam hasta sayısı 332 bin 379'a ulaştı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 14
9 ilden flaş sigara kararı! Yasaklar peş peşe geldi...

Sağlık Bakam Fahrettin Koca, Twitter'dan, "Ağır hasta sayımız dünden 100 fazla. Bu artışa engel olmak zorundayız. Hijyene önem verin. Maske kullarım" dedi.

  • 3
  • 14
9 ilden flaş sigara kararı! Yasaklar peş peşe geldi...

Öte yandan koronavirüsle mücadele kapsamında Kahramanmaraş, Ordu, Giresun, Kastamonu, Denizli, Erzincan, Sinop ve Kütahya'dan sonra Muş'ta da açık alanlarda, cadde ve sokaklarda sigara içmek yasaklandı.

  • 4
  • 14
9 ilden flaş sigara kararı! Yasaklar peş peşe geldi...

Muş'ta, yeni tip koronavirüs (COVID-19) salgınına yönelik alınan önlemler kapsamında, cadde, sokak, meydan, park ve bahçe gibi kamunun ortak kullanım alanlarında sigara ve benzeri tütün ürünlerinin içilmesine yasak geldi.

  • 5
  • 14
9 ilden flaş sigara kararı! Yasaklar peş peşe geldi...

Valilikten yapılan açıklamada, salgının görüldüğü andan itibaren kamu düzeni ve toplum sağlığı açısından oluşturduğu riski yönetme, sosyal izolasyonu temin ve salgının, bulaşmanın yayılımım kontrol altında tutma amacıyla İl Hıfzıssıhha Kurulu'nca gerekli kararlar alınarak uygulamaya geçirildiği vurgulandı.