Samsung cep telefonu kullananlara uyarı! Android 11...

27 Aralık 2020, Pazar
Güney Koreli teknoloji devi
Samsung, Android 11 güncellemesini alacak telefon modellerini açıkladı. Samsung'un hangi cep telefonu modellerinde Android 11 güncellemesi olacak? İşte Samsung'un o modelleri... Giriş Tarihi: 27.12.2020 00:51 Güncelleme Tarihi: 27.12.2020 01:07 Samsung Android 11 güncellemesini alacak telefon modellerini duyurdu.
İşte
Samsung'on o modelleri... GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR Galaxy S10 Plus Güncelleme alacak Tarih: Ocak 2021 Galaxy S20 Güncelleme alacak Tarih: Aralık 2020 Galaxy S20 Plus Güncelleme alacak Tarih: Aralık 2020 Galaxy S20 Ultra Güncelleme alacak Tarih: Aralık 2020 Galaxy S10 Güncelleme alacak Tarih: Ocak 2021