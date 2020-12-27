27 Aralık 2020, Pazar
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Samsung cep telefonu kullananlara uyarı! Android 11...

Samsung cep telefonu kullananlara uyarı! Android 11...

Güney Koreli teknoloji devi Samsung, Android 11 güncellemesini alacak telefon modellerini açıkladı. Samsung'un hangi cep telefonu modellerinde Android 11 güncellemesi olacak? İşte Samsung'un o modelleri...

Giriş Tarihi: 27.12.2020 00:51 Güncelleme Tarihi: 27.12.2020 01:07
  • 1
  • 103
Samsung cep telefonu kullananlara uyarı! Android 11...

Samsung Android 11 güncellemesini alacak telefon modellerini duyurdu.

İşte Samsung'on o modelleri...

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 103
Samsung cep telefonu kullananlara uyarı! Android 11...

Galaxy S10 Plus

Güncelleme alacak

Tarih: Ocak 2021

  • 3
  • 103
Samsung cep telefonu kullananlara uyarı! Android 11...

Galaxy S20

Güncelleme alacak

Tarih: Aralık 2020

Galaxy S20 Plus

Güncelleme alacak

Tarih: Aralık 2020

  • 4
  • 103
Samsung cep telefonu kullananlara uyarı! Android 11...

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Güncelleme alacak

Tarih: Aralık 2020

  • 5
  • 103
Samsung cep telefonu kullananlara uyarı! Android 11...

Galaxy S10

Güncelleme alacak

Tarih: Ocak 2021