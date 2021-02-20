NASA Perseverance'dan yeni fotoğraflar yayınladı! Heyecanlandıran olay

20 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi
Son dakika haberine göre; ABD Ulusal Havacılık ve Uzay Dairesi (NASA), Mars'a inen ve üzerinde 20 kamera ve bir çift mikrofon olan uzay aracı Perseverance'dan yeni fotoğraflar yayınladı.

NASA'nın sosyal medya hesabından Mars'tan 3 yeni fotoğraf paylaşıldı. Birinci fotoğrafla birlikte, "Takımımın yıllarca hayalini kurduğu an, şimdi gerçek. Güçlü şeylere meydan okuyun." mesajı paylaşıldı.

NASA "Keşfedilecek çok şey olan açık bir ufuk. Başlamak için sabırsızlanıyorum." mesajıyla ikinci fotoğrafı paylaştı.

NASA "Kayaları severim. Direksiyonumun hemen yanındaki şunlara bak. Volkanik mi yoksa tortul mu? Hangi hikayeyi anlatıyorlar? Öğrenmek için sabırsızlanıyorum." mesajıyla üçüncü fotoğrafı paylaştı.

İLK FOTOĞRAF

NASA, ilk olarak Perseverance'ın Mars'a iniş anının fotoğrafını yayınlamıştı. Bu fotoğrafta, Perseverance'ın paraşütle Mars yüzeyine indiği an görülüyor.

ÜZERİNDE 20 KAMERA VAR

Üzerinde 20 kamera ve bir çift mikrofon olan Perseverance'ın Dünya'ya çok sayıda özel görüntü yollaması beklenirken, araçta bulunan ve kamera çekim kabiliyeti olan bir mini helikopterin de uçurulmaya çalışılacağı belirtildi.