Yıldız futbolcu Federico Marchetti'ye büyük şok! Aracı pert oldu

İtalya Serie A takımlarından Genoa'da forma giyen kaleci Federico Marchetti'nin yeni aldığı 4 milyon TL'lik lüks araç pert oldu. Ancak arabayı kullanan Marchetti değil, şaşırtan bir kişiydi.

Giriş Tarihi: 15.01.2021 09:41
İtalya'nın tecrübeli kalecilerinden Marchetti'nin lüks arabası Ferrari 812 Superfast darmadağın oldu.

Genoa'lı oyuncunun arabasını yoldaki bariyerlere çarpan ise bir araba yıkama şirketinin çalışanıydı.

Marchetti'nin antrenmandan önce yeni aldığı lüks arabasını yıkamaya verdiği ve antrenmandan sonra almak istediğinde bu kötü haberle karşılaştığı belirtildi.

Ferrari 812 Superfast modeli 2017'den beri üretiliyor ve fiyatı yaklaşık 400 bin euro...

Başarılı kalci sosyal medya hesabından "Kimseye kötü bir şey olmaması en önemli olan şey" dedi.