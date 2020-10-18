18 Ekim 2020, Pazar
Trabzonspor'dan Azerbaycan'a destek

Süper Lig'in 5. haftasında Başakşehir'i ağırlayan Trabzonspor tribünlerinden Azerbaycan'a destek verildi. Trabzonspor-Başakşehir maçında tribünde açılan Azerbaycan bayrağı dikkat çekti.

Giriş Tarihi: 18.10.2020 01:51 Güncelleme Tarihi: 18.10.2020 01:54
Süper Lig'in 5. haftasında Trabzonspor ile Başakşehir karşı karşıya geldi. Akyazı Stadyumu'nda oynanan karşılaşmayı 2-0 kazanan turuncu-lacivertliler oldu.

TFF'nin aldığı karar doğrultusunda stadyumdaki localara yüzde 50 kapasitede seyirci alındı.

Bordo-mavili takımın tribününde Azerbaycan'a destek amaçlı bayrak asıldı.

AZERBAYCAN'A DESTEK

Trabzonspor tribünlerine, işgalci Ermenistan'dan topraklarını geri almaya başlayan Azerbaycan'a destek amaçlı bayrak asıldı.

İşte o kare ve maçtan kareler...