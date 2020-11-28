Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',t.prepend(i)));AdDev.GetAllBidResponses();y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t0){for(t=0;t
ANA SAYFA
28 Kasım 2020, Cumartesi
Haberler Galeri Tarih onları da unutmadı! Hem Fenerbahçe hem de Beşiktaş'ta forma giyen futbolcular
Tarih onları da unutmadı! Hem Fenerbahçe hem de Beşiktaş'ta forma giyen futbolcular
Süper Lig'in 10. haftasındaki derbide pazar günü Fenerbahçe ile Beşiktaş karşı karşıya gelecek. Rekabetin 96 yıllık geçmişinde iki takım formasını da giyen pek çok futbolcu bulunuyor.
Giriş Tarihi: 28.11.2020 14:02 Güncelleme Tarihi: 28.11.2020 14:09