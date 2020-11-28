28 Kasım 2020, Cumartesi
Tarih onları da unutmadı! Hem Fenerbahçe hem de Beşiktaş'ta forma giyen futbolcular

Süper Lig'in 10. haftasındaki derbide pazar günü Fenerbahçe ile Beşiktaş karşı karşıya gelecek. Rekabetin 96 yıllık geçmişinde iki takım formasını da giyen pek çok futbolcu bulunuyor.

Giriş Tarihi: 28.11.2020 14:02 Güncelleme Tarihi: 28.11.2020 14:09
Rekabetin 96 yıllık geçmişinde iki takım formasını da giyen pek çok futbolcu bulunuyor.

İşte iki takımda forma giyen isimler:

Sergen Yalçın

Feyyaz Uçar

Fahri Tatan

Emre Aşık