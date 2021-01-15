15 Ocak 2021, Cuma
Usta müzisyen İsmail Soyberk son yolculuğuna uğurlandı! Gözyaşları sel oldu

Usta müzisyen İsmail Soyberk, geçirdiği kalp krizi sonucu 67 yaşında hayatını kaybetti. Ölümüyle sanat dünyasını yasa boğan Soyberk, gözyaşları içinde son yolculuğuna uğurlandı.

Giriş Tarihi: 15.01.2021 10:04
Türk pop müziğinin önemli isimlerinden olan İsmail Soyberk, 67 yaşında geçirdiği kalp krizi sonucu hayata veda etti. Soyberk, dün yapılan cenaze töreniyle son son yolculuğuna uğurlandı.

Hürriyet'in haberine göre; Soyberk'in cenazesi, dün kılınan öğle namazının ardından Karacaahmet Mezarlığı'na defnedildi. Ünlü müzisyenin eşi Nuray Soyberk ve kızı Özge Soyberk, taziyeleri kabul etti. Cenazeye Volkan Konak ve Metin Özülkü katıldı.

Türkiye'nin önde gelen bas gitaristlerinden olan ve birçok ünlü isimle çalışan Soyberk'in vefatı sanat dünyasını da yasa boğdu. Ünlü isimler, üzüntülerini mesajlarıyla dile getirdi.

Tarkan: Birçok albümümde ve konserlerimde birlikte çalıştığımız büyük müzisyen İsmail Soyberk'i kaybetmiş olmanın üzüntüsü içindeyim. Yeri bir daha dolmayacak çok kıymetli bir üstadımızdı, abimizdi. Allah rahmet eylesin, nur içinde yatsın...

Hande Yener: Hem insan olarak hem de müzisyen olarak böyle bir kalite görülmedi... Mekânı cennet olsun.

Gökhan Tepe: Bu dünyadan gelmiş geçmiş müzisyenler arasında en dahilerinden biri olan büyük ustamızı kaybettik. Birlikte çalışmak da kısmet olmuştu. Onu hep güzellikle anacağım.

Işın Karaca: Tanımaktan şeref duyduğum, birlikte yıllarca aynı sahnede müzik yapmaktan onur duyduğum Soyberk'im... Sonunda kalbine yenik düştü... Tüm müzik camiasının başı sağ olsun.