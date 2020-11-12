12 Kasım 2020, Perşembe
KKTC'nin yerli otomobili 'Günsel' Türkiye'ye geliyor

Kuzey Kıbrıs Türk Cumhuriyeti'nin yerli otomobili "GÜNSEL" TÜYAP İstanbul Fuar ve Kongre Merkezi'nde, 18-21 Kasım 2020'de düzenlenecek "MÜSİAD Expo 2020" fuarında meraklılarıyla buluşmak üzere Türkiye'ye geliyor.

Giriş Tarihi: 12.11.2020 12:07 Güncelleme Tarihi: 12.11.2020 12:09
Yüzde 100 elektrikli otomobil GÜNSEL'in ilk modeli B9'un ilk prototipleri KKTC'nin toprağını, gökyüzünü ve bayrağını simgeleyen sarı, mavi ve kırmızı renklerde üretildi. Fuara, üretilen üç B9 prototipi ile katılacak olan GÜNSEL, ikinci modeli J9'un tasarım konseptini de otomobil meraklılarıyla buluşturacak.
TEST SÜRÜŞÜNE HAZIR

İki adet B9 ve J9'un bire bir ölçekli tasarım modeli GÜNSEL'in standında sergilenecek. Üçüncü B9 ise basın mensupları ve sektör temsilcilerinin test sürüşleri için fuar alanı dışında hazır olacak. Elektrikli otomobilin en önemli parçalarından bataryası da GÜNSEL standında sergilenecek. GÜNSEL mühendisleri tarafından dizayn edilen bataryanın tasarımı ve özellikleri hakkında bilgilendirme yapılacak.

2016'da tasarım çalışmalarına hız verilen GÜNSEL'in ilk tasarım konsepti de aynı yıl "MÜSİAD Expo"da sergilenmiş ve ziyaretçilerinden yoğun ilgi görmüştü. Üç yıl aradan sonra GÜNSEL, test sürüşüne hazır prototipleriyle aynı fuarda yer alacak. Seri üretimi 2021'in son çeyreğinde başlayacak olan GÜNSEL'in üretim kapasitesi 2025'te yıllık 30 bin araca ulaşacak.
GÜNSEL Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı Prof. Dr. İrfan Suat Günsel: "GÜNSEL'i Anavatanımızla Buluşturmanın Mutluluğunu Yaşıyoruz."
GÜNSEL Yönetim Kurulu Başkanı Prof. Dr. İrfan Suat Günsel, KKTC'de otomobil üretme hayallerini ilk kez 2016'da MÜSİAD Expo'ya katılarak yüksek sesle dile getirdiklerinde büyük bir ilgi ile karşılandıklarını hatırlattı. Prof. Dr. Günsel, "Bu ilgi, çıktığımız yolda Türkiyemizin manevi desteğini yanımızda hissetmemizi sağladı. Sadece üç yıl sonra tasarımdan gerçeğe dönüşen araçlarımızla yeniden karşınızdayız" dedi.