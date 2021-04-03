İzmir Körfezi'nde korkutan görüntü! Nedeni belli oldu

03 Nisan 2021, Cumartesi
İzmit Körfezi'nde su yüzeyinde deniz salyasından (müsilaj) kaynaklı beyaz tabaka oluştu. Yapılan incelemede tabakaya deniz salyasının neden olduğu belirlendi.

DHA
Giriş Tarihi: 03.04.2021 14:57 Güncelleme Tarihi: 03.04.2021 14:58
İzmit Körfezi'nde su yüzeyinde deniz salyasından (müsilaj) kaynaklı beyaz tabaka oluştu.

Kocaeli Büyükşehir Belediyesinin yazılı açıklamasına göre, Gölcük ilçesi Halıdere sahil kesiminde deniz yüzeyinde oluşan beyaz tabakayla ilgili inceleme yapıldı.

Bu kapsamda, durumun araştırılmasına yönelik TÜBİTAK-MAM ile çalışma başlatıldı. Analizler sonucu söz konusu durumun deniz salyasından kaynaklandığı anlaşıldı.

Müsilaj olayında, belirli tek hücreli bitkisel mikroskobik canlı türlerinin zamansız ve aşırı çoğalmalarını takiben hücre içi sıvılarının ortamda biriktiği, biriken bu organik maddenin fiziksel ve kimyasal etkenlerle bir araya gelerek yapışkan kütleyi oluşturduğu bildirildi.

