Diyarbakır'da narko-terör operasyonu! Kilolarca uyuşturucu ele geçirildi

Diyarbakır'ın Lice ilçesinde, güvenlik güçlerince düzenlenen narko-terör operasyonunda 994 kilo esrar ile 247 bin kök Hint keneviri ele geçirildi.

Giriş Tarihi: 18.10.2020 08:49 Güncelleme Tarihi: 18.10.2020 08:50
İçişleri Bakanlığı'nca 26 Ağustos'ta başlatılan, jandarma komando, jandarma ve polis özel harekat ile güvenlik korucusu timlerinden oluşan 1495 kişilik personelin görev aldığı 'Yıldırım-7 Lice Narko-Terör Operasyonu' devam ediyor.

Operasyon kapsamında terör örgütü PKK ile yasa dışı uyuşturucu ticareti yapanlara yönelik çalışma sonucu Lice'ye bağlı Kayacık, Ortaç ve Yalaza mahallelerinin kırsalında düzenlenen narko-terörizmle mücadele operasyonu tamamlandı.

Operasyon bölgesinde güvenlik güçlerince yapılan aramada; 30 noktada 994 kilogram esrar, 247 bin 400 kök Hint keneviri ile silah üstü termal cihazı, gündüz görüş dürbünü, uyku tulumu ve sırt çantası ele geçirildi.

Hint kenevirleri numune alınmasının ardından olay yerinde imha edilirken, ele geçirilen esrar ve delil niteliği taşıyan diğer malzemeler muhafaza altına alındı.

