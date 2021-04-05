05 Nisan 2021, Pazartesi
Yunanistan çöküşte: Teker teker satıyor! Türkiye'nin hemen yanında

Ekonomik çıkmazın eşiğinde olan Yunanistan stratejik limanlarını bir bir elinden çıkarıyor. Yunanistan Girit'in en büyük limanını satıyor! İşte son dakika haberinin ayrıntıları...

Giriş Tarihi: 05.04.2021 15:21 Güncelleme Tarihi: 05.04.2021 15:23
Ekonomik çıkmazın eşiğinde olan Yunanistan stratejik limanlarından birini daha satışa çıkardı. Yunanistan Özelleştirme Ajansı, Avrupalı turistlerin yoğun ilgi gösterdikleri Girit'in Kandiye bölgesindeki limanını satıyor.

Girit'in en büyük limanı Heraklion'un yüzde 67 hissesinin satılması için ihaleye çıkıldı. Yolcu gemileri, feribotlar ve yük gemilerine hizmet veren Heraklion limanı için teklifler 30 Temmuz'a kadar sunulabilecek.

BU SATIŞ İLK DEĞİL
Daha önce ise ekonomik darboğazda olan Yunanistan, ikinci stratejik öneme sahip Skaramanga limanını da ABD'li girişim grubuna satmak için masaya oturmuştu.

ABD, stratejik öneme sahip Dedeağaç ve Elevsina limanının ardından Skaramanga limanını da almak için Yunan yetkililerle masaya oturmuştu.

ABD'nin hedefinin Avrupa'nın en büyük tersane inşa etmek istediği ifade edilmişti. ABD'nin bölgede donanmaya katılacak 4 yeni fırkateynin inşasını Yunanistan'daki tersanelerde yapmayı hedeflediği kaydedilmişti.