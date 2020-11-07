07 Kasım 2020, Cumartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri II.Elizabeth 13 ABD Başkanı devirdi

II.Elizabeth 13 ABD Başkanı devirdi

İngiltere Kraliçesi II.Elizabeth 6 Şubat 1952'de tahta çıkmasının ardından bugüne kadar 13 ABD Başkanı görev yaptı. II.Elizabeth bu başkanlar arasında sadece Lyndon B.Johnson ile tanışamadı. ABD Başkanlık seçiminde kritik oy sayımı devam ederken Biden ABD'nin yeni başkanı olması bekleniyor. Eğer Biden seçilirse II.Elizabeth dönemindeki 14. ABD Başkanı olacak. İşte II. Elizabeth döneminde görev yapan tüm ABD başkanları...

Giriş Tarihi: 07.11.2020 00:50 Güncelleme Tarihi: 07.11.2020 00:54
  • 1
  • 36
II.Elizabeth 13 ABD Başkanı devirdi

Harry Truman

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 36
II.Elizabeth 13 ABD Başkanı devirdi

Harry Truman

  • 3
  • 36
II.Elizabeth 13 ABD Başkanı devirdi

Harry Truman

  • 4
  • 36
II.Elizabeth 13 ABD Başkanı devirdi

Dwight D Eisenhower,

  • 5
  • 36
II.Elizabeth 13 ABD Başkanı devirdi

Dwight D Eisenhower,