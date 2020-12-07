08 Aralık 2020, Salı
4 odalı malikane satışa çıkarıldı! Fiyatı dudak uçuklatıyor

İsrail'de barok ve rokoko mimarisinden esinlenerek dizayn edilen 4 odalı malikane dudak uçuklatan bir fiyata satışa çıkarıldı.

Giriş Tarihi: 07.12.2020 23:39 Güncelleme Tarihi: 07.12.2020 23:41
6 bin 410 metrekareden oluşan ve tüm alanı mermerle döşenmiş malikanede ; sinema odası, spa, spor salonu, bilardo salonu, açık ve kapalı yüzme havuzu, mahzen, yemek odası, kiler ve asansör yer alıyor.

Lüks malikanenin barok ve rokoko mimarisinden esinlenerek dizayn edildiği ifade edildi.

Tasarımında barok ve rokoko mimarisi kullanılan malikanenin geniş iç alanına rağmen 4 yatak odası bulunuyor.

Malikane için başta ABD olmak üzere, Fransa, İsveç ve Rusya'dan alıcıların yoğun ilgi gösterdiği ifade edildi.

İsrail'in Kayserya şehrinde bulunan lüks malikane 258 milyon 318 bin dolara satışa çıkarıldı.