Uzaydan getirilen çeltik tohumları filizlendi

İHA
Giriş: 18.03.2021 17:06
Güncelleme:18.03.2021 17:16
Çin'in Chang'e-5 keşif aracıyla Kasım ayında uzaya gönderilen ve 17 Aralık'ta dünyaya geri getirilerek Şubat ayında Guangzhou kentinde ekilen çeltik tohumları filizlendi.
