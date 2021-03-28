28 Mart 2021, Pazar
Son dakika: Vakaların arttığı Edirne'de son durum ne? Tedbirler sıkılaştırıldı

Giriş: 28.03.2021 08:53
Güncelleme:28.03.2021 09:57
Edirne'de 100 bin nüfusa karşılık gelen koronavirüs vaka sayısı, 2 Mart'ta ilk açıklanan haritada 107,43 iken artarak devam etti ve bu oran son haritaya göre  219,49'a yükseldi. Özellikle İpsala ve Keşan ilçelerinde tedbirler sıkılaştırıldı. Son durumu A Haber muhabiri Filiz Uçan aktardı.

