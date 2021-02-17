17 Şubat 2021, Çarşamba
Son dakika: İstanbul'da kayan arabayı 11 kişi durdurmaya çalıştı!

DHA
Giriş: 17.02.2021 14:57
Güncelleme:17.02.2021 15:01
Son dakika haberine göre... Esenyurt'ta yoğun kar yağışı ile yolların buz pistine dönmesi sürücülere zor anlar yaşattı. Kaymaya başlayan otomobili 11 kişi durdurmaya çalıştı.

