05 Nisan 2021, Pazartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Son dakika: İstanbul trafiği durma noktasına geldi! İşte İstanbul trafiğinde son durum

Son dakika: İstanbul trafiği durma noktasına geldi! İşte İstanbul trafiğinde son durum

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 05.04.2021 08:25
Güncelleme:05.04.2021 08:32
Son dakika haberi... Haftanın ilk iş gününde İstanbul trafiğindeki son durumu ne? Yeni güne yağmurla başlayan İstanbul'da hava durumu nasıl olacak? Yağışlar devam edecek mi? Detayları A Haber muhabiri Erdal Kuruçay aktardı.
İstanbul trafiği durma noktasına geldi İSTANBUL TRAFİĞİ DURMA NOKTASINA GELDİ
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
İstanbul trafiği durma noktasına geldi
İstanbul trafiği durma noktasına geldi
Sokak ortasında kadına şiddet
Sokak ortasında kadına şiddet
Tilkinde kaçtı! Uçurumda günlerce mahsur kaldı
Tilkinde kaçtı! Uçurumda günlerce mahsur kaldı
Yıkılan binanın altında kalmaktan son anda kurtuldu
Yıkılan binanın altında kalmaktan son anda kurtuldu
Elazığ’da referandum heyecanı
Elazığ’da referandum heyecanı
İstanbul’un rengi ne?
İstanbul’un rengi ne?
Sosyal medya paylaşımı ele verdi!
Sosyal medya paylaşımı ele verdi!
Yeniden harekete geçti
Yeniden harekete geçti
Dumlupınar kazasının 68. yıl dönümü
Dumlupınar kazasının 68. yıl dönümü
Risk haritasında son durum ne?
Risk haritasında son durum ne?
Kadın erkeği yere yatırıp darp etti!
Kadın erkeği yere yatırıp darp etti!
Yüzmek için girdi! Dehşeti yaşadı
Yüzmek için girdi! Dehşeti yaşadı
Daha Fazla Video Göster