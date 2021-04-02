02 Nisan 2021, Cuma
Son dakika: Artvin'de 14 günde ikinci köy yangını! A Haber yangının çıktığı Ortaköy'de

Giriş: 02.04.2021 08:28
Güncelleme:02.04.2021 08:33
Artvin'in Yusufeli ilçesinin Dereiçi köyünde iki hafta önce önce 60 evin kül olduğu yangının ardından bu kez de merkeze bağlı Ortaköy'de yangın çıktı. Son durumu A Haber muhabiri Mehmet Geçgel aktardı.
Son dakika | Artvinde büyük facia! Alev alev yandı! Gün ağarınca acı tablo ortaya çıktı SON DAKİKA | ARTVİN'DE BÜYÜK FACİA! ALEV ALEV YANDI! GÜN AĞARINCA ACI TABLO ORTAYA ÇIKTI
