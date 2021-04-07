07 Nisan 2021, Çarşamba
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Nezle ve burun tıkanıklığı yeni belirtiler arasında! Koronavirüste son durumu A Haber'de değerlendirdi

Nezle ve burun tıkanıklığı yeni belirtiler arasında! Koronavirüste son durumu A Haber'de değerlendirdi

Giriş: 07.04.2021 12:05
Yoğun bakımlarda genç hastalardaki artış sürüyor. Yoğun bakımda genç hastalarda artış görülüyor. Kovid-19'un yeni belirtileri ise nezle ve burun tıkanıklığı.Peki Kovid-19'un insanlar A Haber canlı yayınında değerlendirdi.
