31 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Gündem Videoları Son dakika: HDP'li Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu'na AYM'den ret

Son dakika: HDP'li Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu'na AYM'den ret

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 31.03.2021 10:49
Güncelleme:31.03.2021 10:55
Son dakika haberi... Anayasa Mahkemesi, HDP'li Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu'nun milletvekilliğinin düşürülmesinin iptali istemiyle yapılan başvuruyu yetkisizlikten reddetti. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Rüya Akkuş aktardı.
AYMden flaş Gergerlioğlu kararı! AYM'DEN FLAŞ GERGERLİOĞLU KARARI!
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
AYM'de süreç nasıl işleyecek?
AYM'de süreç nasıl işleyecek?
Eksi 80 derecede saklanıyor!
Eksi 80 derecede saklanıyor!
2,8 milyon doz Alman aşısı Türkiye'de
2,8 milyon doz Alman aşısı Türkiye'de
Bakan Pakdemirli açıkladı
Bakan Pakdemirli açıkladı
Gergerlioğlu'na AYM'den ret
Gergerlioğlu'na AYM'den ret
Sözcü araştırmadan haber yaptı!
Sözcü araştırmadan haber yaptı!
Yeni tavsiye kararları alınacak mı?
Yeni tavsiye kararları alınacak mı?
Bakan Soylu duyurdu
Bakan Soylu duyurdu
İlk kez duyuruldu! İşte yerli aşının üretim tarihi...
İlk kez duyuruldu! İşte yerli aşının üretim tarihi...
Takvim gazetesi yazarı Ekrem Kızıltaş, A Haber'de 90'lı yıllardaki değişimi anlattı!
Takvim gazetesi yazarı Ekrem Kızıltaş, A Haber'de 90'lı yıllardaki değişimi anlattı!
90'lar ve 21. yüzyıl CHP'si arasındaki fark! Sorunlar çözülünce teşekkür edenler gitti her başarıyı hedef alanlar geldi
90'lar ve 21. yüzyıl CHP'si arasındaki fark! Sorunlar çözülünce teşekkür edenler gitti her başarıyı hedef alanlar geldi
Başkan Erdoğan 1994'te halka ucuz ekmek temin etmek için mücadele verdi
Başkan Erdoğan 1994'te halka ucuz ekmek temin etmek için mücadele verdi
Daha Fazla Video Göster